NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Air Refueling Wing from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station is partnering with the 305th Air Mobility Wing from New Jersey to hold a flyover Tuesday which will travel above Western New York, honoring “100 years of aerial refueling excellence.”
The Operation Centennial Contact flyover includes two formations featuring KC-135s, KC-46s and C-17s. It will travel over a number of major areas across the state, including here in Western New York.
The schedule for the first formation is below, with the second formation flying along the same path 20 minutes later:
- Ithaca 1:23 p.m. (Cayuga Waterfront)
- Jamestown 1:40 p.m.
- Buffalo 1:43 p.m.
- Wilson 1:51 p.m. (Roosevelt Beach)
- Rochester 2:01 p.m. (Downtown, University Avenue)
- Syracuse 2:14 p.m. (Little Italy)
- Albany 2:34 p.m. (MVP Arena)
The planes will be flying straight from Jamestown to the Wilson area, going over downtown Buffalo in the process. Times and locations are subject to change due to mission requirements.
- Biden hosts Obama for lunch at the White House
- Family must leave wheelchair-accessible van in park after dealership fails to register it
- Airline passenger allegedly assaulted flight attendant, demanded kiss to help him ‘calm down’
- ‘Titanic’ actor Lew Palter dies at 94: ‘Loved the craft of acting’
- Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station taking part in Tuesday flyover across NYS
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.