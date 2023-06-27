NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Air Refueling Wing from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station is partnering with the 305th Air Mobility Wing from New Jersey to hold a flyover Tuesday which will travel above Western New York, honoring “100 years of aerial refueling excellence.”

The Operation Centennial Contact flyover includes two formations featuring KC-135s, KC-46s and C-17s. It will travel over a number of major areas across the state, including here in Western New York.

The schedule for the first formation is below, with the second formation flying along the same path 20 minutes later:

Ithaca 1:23 p.m. (Cayuga Waterfront)

Jamestown 1:40 p.m.

Buffalo 1:43 p.m.

Wilson 1:51 p.m. (Roosevelt Beach)

Rochester 2:01 p.m. (Downtown, University Avenue)

Syracuse 2:14 p.m. (Little Italy)

Albany 2:34 p.m. (MVP Arena)

The planes will be flying straight from Jamestown to the Wilson area, going over downtown Buffalo in the process. Times and locations are subject to change due to mission requirements.