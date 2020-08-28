Niagara Falls city schools tackle diversity and race with new district-wide town hall meetings

The first of several diversity-focused town halls took place Friday afternoon at the Niagara Falls City School District, and the goal was to start a conversation that leads to improved racial equity and diversity in the district.

“I want to have a very open, frank dialogue with our staff members as we address these social issues that continue to threaten our country,” said District Superintendent Mark Laurie.

To get a good mix of viewpoints the groups will consist of a variety of district employees.

“Some are cooks, some are cleaners, some are maintenance workers, some are teachers, some are secretaries. Everybody counts,” he said.

Some of the topics include racism.

“I believe the children need to be aware of racism,” said Venessa Schulte, accounting clerk, “I believe that the community needs to be aware of racism and I believe what better place to start than the school system.”

Diversity in classroom teaching staff will be explored as well.

“We need to see more hiring of black teachers and black administrators, not to say the ones we have are not enough, but we don’t have enough,” Michele Walker, second grade teacher.

In addition to the town hall meetings, the district plans to create a center for diversity and race. It will be located at the former Trott Vocational High School on Elmwood Ave.