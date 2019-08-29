Niagara Falls comes in last on list of safest cities in NY

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — When it comes to looking for a safe place to live, Niagara Falls isn’t your best option, according to a new survey.

A list from BackgroundChecks.org ranked 119 New York cities on their safety.

Factors that went into the rankings included rates of violent crime and property crime.

Niagara Falls ranked 119 out of 119. Buffalo didn’t fare much better though, and neither did Batavia or Jamestown.

Buffalo, Batavia and Jamestown were ranked 116, 113 and 111, respectively.

Many other local municipalities ranked a bit higher:

Tonawanda – 86

Town of Hamburg -76

Dunkirk – 73

Olean – 70

Town of Amherst – 69

North Tonawanda – 68

Village of Fredonia – 61

Village of Kenmore – 55

Town of Orchard Park – 53

Town of Evans – 49

Town of West Seneca – 48

Village of Depew -35

Town of Lancaster – 34

Town of Tonawanda – 31

East Aurora/Town of Aurora – 27

The statistics that went into making this list came from the FBI. Places with a population of less than 10,000 were left out.

