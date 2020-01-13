Niagara Falls community joins forces to help a local army veteran transform his home

NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara Falls community is joining forces to help a local veteran by making his home more wheelchair accessible. Army veteran Matt Daniels lives by the motto, no excuses. Each day it’s put to the test.

“I have to park my wheelchair outside of the bathroom and kind of lunge into the bathroom, hang on to the counter tops and the toilet seats of the handicap handle,” Daniels said.

Daniels served in the army from 2006 to 2010. During that time he was in the 101st airborne division in Iraq. While fighting to protect our county he was injured in an IED attack, and the nerve damage to his legs left him dependent on a wheelchair.

“To be able to go into my own room, in my wheelchair because I can’t fit in my room right now, the door is not wide enough,” he said.

Daniels has to use a wheelchair to get around his Niagara falls home, but the problem is, his home isn’t built for that. So several companies are trying to fix it.

KIA Memorial Roadmarch, Hands Healing Heroes, Two Guys Construction and Niagara Falls Councilmen Ken Tompkins are trying to raise $45,000 to transform Daniels’ house. The business started a GoFundMe.

“When we heard the story we just kinda jumped at the chance ok let’s help,” KIA Memorial Roadmarch founder Jason Jaskule said.

“Western New York is a giving community people can say whatever they want Niagara Falls, Western New York, Lewiston, people come together,” Niagara Falls council member Ken Tompkins said. “When they see someone in need when they see it’s a good cause they come together.”

By making his home wheelchair friendly they’re hoping Daniels will be able to do those every day tasks most people don’t think twice about.

“That’s going to change my life in general. Simple things like going to the bathroom. I feel like I have to go 5 minutes early just to accommodate the time of me getting from a to b,” Daniels said. “It’s a great feeling to know that your community, in your backyard is there for you.”