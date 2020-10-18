Niagara Falls councilman holds coffee session for residents to ask questions about city

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls city leaders are giving residents the chance to ask questions about what’s happening in the city.

Councilman Chris Voccio hosted “Coffee with Chris” on Saturday.

He says these gatherings put people in a more comfortable environment to express their concerns.

“This is a more relaxed environment than coming before a city council meeting where we give citizens five minutes to speak before the council,” Voccio said. “It’s a very structure-formal environment where they don’t feel as comfortable- some of these folks feel more comfortable coming here.”

Voccio says some of the concerns brought up were city blight, the controversial garbage tax, and the city’s budget in the wake of the pandemic.