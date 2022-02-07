Niagara Falls cracks down on drivers parked illegally following snow storm

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Crews in Niagara Falls are still trying to clean up after last week’s snow storm, and to move along the clean up effort, city leaders are cracking down on drivers not following the city’s parking.

“How do you get people to realize that this side of the street has to get cleaned, but you have to move cars to the alternate side in order for us to do that? Some vehicles haven’t been moved since the Martin Luther king weekend snow,” said Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino.

Mayor Restaino said over the weekend, police had to start ticketing and towing cars parked illegally, so that plows could pass through each street in the city at least once.

“Some vehicles haven’t been moved since the Martin Luther King weekend snow” @NiagaraFallsPD are cracking down on people not following the parking rules, which prevent plows from clearing the roads.



The city ticketed around 67 cars and towed 8.



Full story at 5 @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/YO1ScWq7Zt — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) February 7, 2022

“We have a little ways to go still in the neighborhoods. We’ve made some progress in the south end. We’ll be working continually,” Restaino said.

As of Monday evening, police ticketed 67 vehicles and towed 8 cars

“What we have tried to do is contact vehicle owners via the registration information, if they’re in the neighborhood and we’re able to get them to move it then we get their cooperation,” Restaino said. “Unfortunately we’re going to have to ticket and tow a few vehicles.”