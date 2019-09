NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire forced two people from their home Sunday night.

Niagara Falls Fire got the call to 21st Street around 9:45 p.m. Officials say they were able to get the fire out by 9:56 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but two adults are displaced. Fire officials say the home is not a total loss, and they are still investigating what started the started the fire.