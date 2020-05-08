Niagara Falls firefighter talks about battle with coronavirus

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — As a first responder, Earl Bass knew he had a higher chance of exposure to COVID-19, so the firefighter made sure he took precautions to stay safe.

“I wash my hands constantly, when I get to work I wipe down my work area with disinfectant wipes, I wore my gloves, I wore my mask when I was in public, I don’t touch my face,” Bass said. “I still managed to catch it.”

After days of a pounding headache and low fever, his doctor wrote a prescription for Bass to get tested for coronavirus at a drive-thru site.

“Initially they told me 24 to 48 hours [to hear results] for a positive test, so when Thursday rolled around I thought I was in the clear,” Bass explained.

But when he called his doctor to ask about medicine for his headache, a nurse told him he was positive for COVID-19.

As a Niagara Falls firefighter, Bass works in a city that has the highest amount of cases in Niagara County. Because of that, he says his chances of getting infected were that much higher.

“It’s throughout the community, and I’ve worked for the most part in my home firehouse but I have been in others,” he said. “I’m not exactly sure where or how I caught it but it definitely is a possibility [I caught it at work.] We have come in contact with COVID positive patients working.”

While he’s thankful his case was mild, his family was still concerned – especially because two weeks before Bass tested positive, his grandfather passed away from the same illness.

“I told my family when I got it, I said, I know I’m going to be OK even if this gets bad,” he said.

He’s feeling better now and is out of isolation, but he’s urging everyone to take this illness seriously.

