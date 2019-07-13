Niagara Falls girl with cerebral palsy wins big at beauty pageant

Brylinn Searles is a little girl with big dreams.

Born with Cerebral Palsy and non-verbal, that did not stop her from entering The National American Miss Pageant in Rochester and bringing home some trophies.

“She won third place for the photogenic competition, and she won Miss Spirit and she received a participation award as well,”said her mom Leandra Scott.

We first introduced you to the 5-year-old Niagara Falls resident back in May when she was preparing for the Independence Day weekend pageant.

With help from the community, Brylinn was able to raise more than $2,000 dollars for contest expenses.

She even got a custom made cover for her wheelchair decorated like a Mercedes Benz donated by The Foundry in Buffalo.

“I didn’t really expect all the love that they showed but I’m very grateful for it,”Scott said.

Scott says winning the trophies was great but what meant most to the family was seeing their daughter make friends and leave a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Now that the pageant is over, Scott says Brylinn’s next step is modeling.

She wants other kids with special needs to see her daughter and know anything is possible.

“Kids like her with special needs should have an opportunity like other little kids to be a model and be seen. Brylinn showed us and everybody else she was able to do it and accomplish great things during that weekend.”