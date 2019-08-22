Niagara Falls gives small businesses a helping hand with infrastructure

Small business owners in Niagara Falls now have the chance to get some financial help with making needed repairs with a grant called the Small Business Support Fund.

Officials with the Niagara Falls Community Development Department say it’s meant to help small business owners cover infrastructure repairs.

It pays for up to 50 percent of the cost of a project. It’s for businesses, new and old, located in the city’s business districts.

Some of those districts include Pine Avenue, Third Street and Niagara Street.

“Well, throughout the years, we have helped people with our commercial facade and making improvements to their small businesses,” said Niagara Falls Community Development Director Seth A. Piccirillo. “With the small business support fund it could be the outside of the building it could be the inside.

For more information visit: https://nf-cd.org/smallbusiness