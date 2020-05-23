“Niagara Falls Grocery Givers” helping neighbors in need

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls couple is helping out their fellow neighbors in need.

Joshua and Erin Albert are Niagara Falls natives. They’ve grown their family there and just welcomed a new baby girl, as the pandemic started. But they spend their time thinking about others.

“We’re sitting here during this isolation and quarantine realizing how blessed we are,” said Erin Albert. “How we still have food in our fridge and our bills paid.”

That’s when the couple came up with Facebook page Niagara Falls Grocery Givers. to help those struggling to get food on their tables during these challenging times.

The group was formed by the Alberts, their friends and their parish, St. George Orthodox Church.

“Somebody will message and say how many are in their family and what groceries are needed,” said Albert. Then the page will put out a message to the community asking if they can sponsor that family, while protecting its privacy.

“We go out and get the essentials like bread milk eggs things like that and drop it right at their doorstep,” said Joshua Albert.

On the page you can nominate a family, sponsor one or give groceries. “It’s very heartwarming because a lot of people do want to give,” said Albert.

You can also leave groceries at St. George Orthodox Church at 1073 Saunders Settlement Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14305. Just make them out to ATTN: Niagara Falls Grocery Group.

The group was just created two weeks ago and it’s already helped around 20 local families.

“We’ve delivered to people where they’re just crying and we want to just help as many people as we can,” the couple shared.

They also plan to hold a contactless food distribution in July.

And going out on these deliveries has become a new tradition for their family. “We’re also teaching them that it’s good to give,” said Albert.

To donate, nominate or sponsor a family head to this page.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.