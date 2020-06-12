Niagara Falls High School to honor Class of 2020 with Senior Class Parade on Saturday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls High School will honor its Class of 2020 grads with a Senior Class Parade tomorrow.

The community is invited to line the parade route to cheer on the graduates.

The parade starts at 2 p.m. Line-up is at 1:30 p.m. at Niagara University’s Dwyer Arena parking lot.

The parade route is as follows:

Starting at 2:00 p.m. – Proceed down Lewiston Road

– Turn left onto College Avenue, follow College Avenue to Hyde Park Boulevard

– Turn right onto Hyde Park Boulevard and follow Hyde Park Boulevard past Hyde Park Elementary School and Gaskill Preparatory School

– Turn left onto Buffalo Ave proceed down Buffalo Avenue to LaSalle Preparatory School

– Drive past LaSalle Preparatory School down Buffalo Avenue and to your home. (Don’t stop at LaSalle Preparatory School) School officials and board members will wave to signal the end of the motorcade.

– Cars will be judged along the route and awards will be mailed to winning cars.