Niagara Falls honors late jazz/R&B musician John “Spider” Martin with plaque

NIAGARA FALLS, N,Y. (WIVB) – The City of Niagara Falls is paying tribute once again to late jazz and R&B musician John “Spider” Martin.

Last August, the Cataract City renamed the corner of Ontario Avenue and Main Street “John “Spider” Martin Way”.

On Monday, Niagara Falls Mayor Rob Restaino, alongside other local officials, unveiled a plaque that now sits at that intersection.

Martin was born in North Carolina, but he spent most of his life here in Western New York.

Martin primarily played the saxophone.

One his most popular songs, “A Lil’ Different”, was released in 1977.