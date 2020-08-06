Niagara Falls leaders say they are reworking government funds to boost COVID testing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–It is the COVID “hot spot” in Niagara County, and now Niagara Falls officials are taking steps to flatten the curve in their city.

City leaders say they are reworking government funds to boost COVID testing.

Mayor Robert Restaino says, in the early days of the pandemic, Niagara Falls was actually ahead of the curve for COVID testing. Then their supplier started diverting product to other regions of the country and raised the price.

The plan now is to pull in some government money to get back in the game.

“Worked very hard to get to a point where the City of Niagara Falls had very good numbers. We were ahead of the virus.”

Mayor Robert Restaino announcing the re-routing of federal Community Development Block Grant funds for emergency use by initially advancing $50,000 to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for COVID-19 testing.

Officials said the city was dealt a telling setback when companies supplying their test kits and test materials started diverting those precious resources to other regions of the country–even outside the country.

With the help of Kaleida Health and other agencies, CEO Joseph Ruffolo says they have now made contact with test suppliers, but at a higher cost.

The redirected block grant funds can help defray some of the cost, and permit more community testing.

Ruffolo says the new supplies will include saliva test kits, which are more accurate and have a shorter turnaround time.