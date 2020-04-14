Niagara Falls man arrested in San Diego for violating bail

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Niagara Falls man wanted for allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor on April 3 has been arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Marshals arrested 66-year-old Carl Anthony in San Diego at 3 p.m. PST without incident.

Anthony was originally arrested and charged by the FBI with attempted production of child porn last December. He allegedly discreetly took a video of a minor changing and showering.

A federal search warrant led U.S. Marshals to find a hard drive containing two videos of the minor.

Officials tell us Anthony had been living on a boat rented out by a woman who was an old acquaintance.

He was taken into custody immediately after exiting the boat.

If convicted, Anthony could spend a minimum of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30, and a $250,000 fine.