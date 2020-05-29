1  of  2
Niagara Falls man charged with assault in Clarence after elderly woman fell while walking away from him

News
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara Falls man has been arrested after state police say an elderly woman fell while was walking away from him in a hardware store parking lot.

Jedidiah J. Aiken, 34, of Niagara Falls, was charged Monday with third degree assault.

According to police reports, on May 21, Aiken followed the 81-year-old shopper in the parking lot, aggressively asking her for money.

“Fearing for her safety, she retreated towards the store where she fell, injuring her knee, nose, and mouth,” the police report said.

Aiken was issued an appearance ticket.

