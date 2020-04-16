Niagara Falls man facing 16-count child pornography indictment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara Falls man is facing 15 counts of producing child pornography.

Jonathon R. Cassatt, 34, of Niagara Falls, was arraigned Thursday morning in federal court. He is also facing one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the special assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, in Nov. 2019, the Niagara Falls Police Department received information that Cassatt’s cell phone contained images and videos of child pornography. An investigation showed that Cassatt had used his phone to produce child pornography involving a minor victim on 15 occasions between 2017 and 2019.

If convicted, Cassatt faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years, and a $250,000 fine.

