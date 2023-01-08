NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man is facing up to life in prison after pleading guilty to a gun charge connected to drug trafficking, the US Attorney announced Sunday.

Authorities say a search warrant was conducted at the residence of 33-year-old Lazarus Hayes on June 19, 2021. During the search, a bag owned by co-defendant Gerald Harper contained around 93 grams of cocaine, nine grams of fentanyl, 26 grams of amphetamine, 245 milligrams of hydrocodone, and 720 milligrams of oxycodone. Harper was previously convicted and awaits sentencing.

In addition, it was said that investigators found around eight grams of cocaine, 20 clonazepam tablets, a digital scale, two loaded firearms and almost $4,000 in cash.

Hayes pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of life when he is sentenced on May 9. He is also facing a $250,000 fine.