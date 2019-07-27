Niagara Falls man fatally shot on Center Avenue

Niagara Falls Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 58-year-old man.

Police say around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Roderick Haslip of Niagara Falls was found in a white van ,shot at least once in the leg, on the 1000 block of Center Avenue.

Niagara Falls Fire Department and AMR Ambulance arrived to deliver treatment, but Haslip died at the scene.

Officers say there were several holes in the door of the van Haslip was driving which was still running when found.

Officers combing the area located shell casings near the corner of 13th and Grove Avenue, approximately two blocks from where the victim was found. It is believed the victim was shot there and managed to drive to the 1000 block of Center before he could go no further and stopped.

Police are currently looking for any witnesses to the incident.