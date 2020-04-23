Niagara Falls man indicted on multiple child pornography charges, leaving WNY against release conditions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara Falls man has been indicted on federal child pornography charges and violating the terms of his release by leaving Western New York.

Carl Anthony, 66, is charged with attempted production, possession, and production of child pornography.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, in June 2019, Town of Niagara Police received a complaint regarding a girl (now 13 years old) who had been secretly video recorded while changing and showering. Anthony was identified as the person who made the recording.

A federal search warrant was executed at Anthony’s home the next month, where a hard drive was seized which was found to contain two videos of the minor victim changing and showering.

Anthony is also accused of disobeying release conditions set by a federal judge in December, which ordered him to remain in Western New York. He traveled outside of the district this month and was taken into custody in San Diego on April 14. He’s charged with contempt of court and conversion of government property.

If convicted on all charges, he faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30, and a $250,000 fine.