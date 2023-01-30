LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to leaving a fatal hit-and-run last fall, the Niagara County District Attorney announced Monday.

Authorities say 59-year-old David Draper admitted to striking and killing 61-year-old Barry Tierney while he was riding a bike on Lewiston Road in Lewiston on September 11, 2022. He left the scene after the incident and then went home without reporting the incident.

Draper pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident without reporting.

He faces 2 1/3 to seven years in prison when he is sentenced on April 20.