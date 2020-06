NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara Falls man with an active arrest warrant out of Colorado was taken into custody Sunday evening following a traffic stop in Niagara Falls.

According to Niagara Falls police reports, Christopher Bailor, 35, of Buffalo Avenue, was pulled over on 70th Street for illegally riding a minibike in the street.

Police held Bailor for extradition to Colorado.

Police also contacted the owner of the minibike.