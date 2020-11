NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The mayor of Niagara Falls presented his budget for the Cataract City on Monday night.

The pandemic put the city in a $4.5 million hole.

Mayor Robert Restaino says this new budget is filling the gap by raising taxes on property owners.

The mayor says unions for city workers also found ways to cut expenses.

The city has to have a budget in place by Dec. 15.