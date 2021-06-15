Niagara Falls Memorial expanding patient visitation

NIAGARA FALL, N.Y. (WIVB)– Friends and family of patients at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will now have more time to visit with loved ones.

The hospital announced Tuesday that its expanding patient visitation in its medical and behavioral health units.

Visitors will now be allowed entrance seven days a week from noon to 8:30 p.m., on behavior health floors from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., and in the Intensive Care Unit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Updates to the policy include the following:

Labor and Delivery: one support person may accompany the patient during maternity stay until discharge home. Two support persons may accompany the mother during labor and the postpartum period, including recovery, until discharge home. No other visitors will be allowed; this includes children under the age of 18.

Surgery: patients having a same-day procedure may have one visitor remain in a designated waiting area and through the discharge process.

Related Content Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to allow limited visitors

Emergency Department: for adult patients, one visitor is allowed with a patient and remains in the treatment room for the entire visit, except when asked to leave for patient care. Two support persons are allowed for pediatric patients and must remain in the patient’s treatment room for the entire visit.

Visitors must be 12 years of age or older, 18 years of age or older for behavioral health units and labor and delivery.

No visitors will be permitted to see a patient with an active diagnosis of COVID-19.

Individuals that have been diagnosed with COVID-19 that have not fulfilled CDC criteria for removal from isolation, or have been in contact with someone who is actively infected with COVID-19 or is under investigation for COVID-19 within 14 days are not permitted to visit a patient.

Any visitor who is otherwise exhibiting signs and symptoms of an illness or has an illness that could be transferred to patients is not permitted to visit.

Exceptions for after-hours visitation may be permitted in the instance of labor and delivery; emergency department; pediatric patients; patients with special needs or cognitive impairments; and end-of-life patients.

All visitors will be asked to submit a health screening upon entry into the Medical Center and must properly wear face coverings at all times, regardless of vaccination status. For more information, click here.