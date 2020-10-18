Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center offering community COVID-19 testing next week

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will offer community COVID-19 testing from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 (Wednesday) at the City Market, Pine Avenue at 15th Street.

Testing is also scheduled 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 24) at Bethany Baptist Church, 2002 Forest Ave.

People being tested will be asked to give a saliva sample. They’re asked to avoid eating, drinking, smoking, vaping, and brushing teeth for 30 minutes prior to testing.

There is no charge for city residents. Pre-registration is recommended- call (716)278-4496 to register or for more information.

