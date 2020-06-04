Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center staff hold moment of silence and prayer for George Floyd

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center doctors and staff took time out to honor George Floyd’s memory Thursday afternoon.

“I think everybody here has really taken this opportunity to support the black community and support eliminating racial inequality,” said Dr. Mjodeh Kappus surgeon Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

At least 100 staff members all joined in, some stood and some knelt down during prayer and a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Floyd died shortly after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee on his neck.

“This was a call to action for substantial, meaningful, sustainable progress towards addressing racial inequality,” said Joe Ruffolo president and CEO of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. “And, Niagara Falls Memorial is one big family, we are unified in that approach and we’re working hard in terms of addressing health disparities that exist.”

“I think it was huge especially, in regards to the kneeling, you really didn’t understand the moment until you were down on your knees for eight minutes, in the heat and then the full realization of what occurred really took to heart,” said Dr. Robert Bennett director of inpatient behavior healthcare.