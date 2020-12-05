Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center suspending patient visitation

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced today they are suspending patient visitation.

They say the move is in an effort to protect the health of their patients and employees.

“Our management team is continually reviewing the resources, both personnel and supplies, needed to provide patient care. As always, all decisions are being made with the safe with the safety of our patients as the top priority.” Joseph A. Ruffolo, President & C.E.O., Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

The healthcare provider says very limited exceptions will be made, including end-of-life situations, a visitor asking to accompany a patient undergoing surgery and if the visitor is essential to the care of the patient.

Memorial tells us their Labor and Delivery unit is limited to one visitor per maternity patient.