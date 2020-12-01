Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to hold coronavirus testing Monday

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– On Monday, December 7, the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will have coronavirus testing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the John Duke Senior Center.

To be tested you must have a prescription from your primary care provider and are advised to bring your insurance information.

For information or to request an appointment call 716- 278-4496.

