Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to hold coronavirus testing Monday

News
Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– On Monday, December 7, the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will have coronavirus testing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the John Duke Senior Center.

To be tested you must have a prescription from your primary care provider and are advised to bring your insurance information.

For information or to request an appointment call 716- 278-4496.

LATEST:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss