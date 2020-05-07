Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will offer COVID-19 testing at multiple Niagara County locations starting Monday

(WIVB) – Starting Monday, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will offer community COVID-19 testing at multiple locations in Niagara County.

Drive through testing will take place by appointment from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily on Memorial’s downtown Niagara Falls campus. Afternoon appointments will be available at Niagara County satellite sites from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

During the week of May 11, the afternoon test site will be behind the Summit Healthplex, 6934 Williams Road, Wheatfield. The following week, beginning May 18, it will take place at NFMMC’s Eastern Niagara County Health Home office, 80 Main St., Lockport.

Memorial President and CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo said the medical center is providing testing in multiple areas to help Niagara Falls and Niagara County meet testing requirements to allow them to begin to reopen.

“We will essentially be conducting testing in the county’s hot spot geographic areas of Niagara Falls, Niagara-Wheatfield/North Tonawanda and the City of Lockport,” Ruffolo said.

Pre-registration is required and those looking to be tested need to have a prescription for testing.

A prescription may also be obtained the doctor performing the testing and should be requested from the medical center when scheduling a test appointment.

Call 716-278-4496 to schedule an appointment.

Healthcare providers should fax prescription test orders for their patients to 716-278-4061.