Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will resume visitation on Monday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will resume inpatient visitation starting Monday.

Visiting hours on most acute care units will be noon to 4 p.m. daily. Behavioral Health unit visiting hours will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The suspension of all visitation at Schoellkopf Health Center will remain in effect.

Patients will be allowed one visitor at time. All visitors will be screened and have their temperatures taken upon entering the medical center. A mask or other face covering, maintaining social distancing and rigorous hand hygiene all will be required.