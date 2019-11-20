Niagara Falls police and fire departments serve Thanksgiving lunch to elementary students

Turkey, mashed potatoes, Cranberry sauce, and dinner rolls were just a few of the items served up at lunch at the Henry J. Kalfas elementary school in Niagara falls.

And, what was special about this meal, is that it was served up by members of the Niagara Falls police in Niagara Falls fire departments.

“This is the good part of police work. It’s the kind we like. I love to come interact with the kids show them a positive side of the police. Especially with our community, a lot of times the see the bad. we like to show them that there is god out there and they can do better as they get older,” said Lt. Ron Cirrito police and community relations Niagara Falls.