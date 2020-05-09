Niagara Falls Police are investigating murders of mother, son

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A woman who was found with severe injuries on a 9th Street sidewalk on Wednesday has died, Niagara Falls Police said Saturday.

The woman has been identified as 60-year-old Sonia Hamilton.

She was located in the 3100 block of 9th St. on Wednesday morning when police responded to the area for a report of an assault with a weapon. She had multiple injuries including serious stab wounds.

Harris was taken to ECMC, where she later succumbed to her wounds, police said.

Inside a nearby dwelling, police found her son, 31-year-old Brian Harris, dead with a gunshot wound.

As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been charged in the two murders, although a person of interest in the case is in custody on unrelated charges.

The incident is ongoing.