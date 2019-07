NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police say they arrested two drunk drivers at the same McDonalds.

This happened at the store on Pine Ave.

Officers say when they got to the scene, they found a man passed out in the driver’s seat, at the drive-thru window, and a woman who had driven up on the curb.

Both drivers were arrested.

It’s not clear what charges they’re facing.