Baby abandoned at Casino Hotel on New Years Eve – now Niagara Falls Police are asking for your help to find the mom

Police are trying to piece together clues as to why a young mother left her baby at the casino earlier this month.



There could be any number of reasons why 28-year-old Sherone Littleton was seen on video leaving her 10 month old baby at a casino hotel including mental illness and postpartum depression.



“It’s possible, but without speaking to her and hearing it from her, we don’t know that,” said John Conti Niagara Falls police. “From our investigation, we’ve been able to determine how she got there as far as the minor details about what she was doing there, that’s something that would have to be through further investigation.”



Conti says she is facing three charges felony reckless endangerment, endangering welfare of a child and abandonment of a child.



Police say on the morning of December 31st, she drove herself and her 2 children to the Niagara Falls Casino and Resort. She’s seen on video leaving her 10-month-old son in an ice rom and then leaving the premises with the other child.



“She had a room there, somebody had given her access to a hotel room and that’s where she brought the kids,” he said.



Police say, after leaving the hotel she took the other child to a family member’s house and now is nowhere to be found.



At one point detectives spoke with her and gave her a chance to turn herself in. They said she told police that she was in Ohio but they don’t think that is the case.



“This is something, obviously we’ve expressed to her, is not a situation that is going to go away,” he said. “She’s going to have to answer to the charges one way or another, whether she turns herself in or she’s located by the authorities.”

Conti says the Littleton is a Buffalo resident her last known address was on Hewitt Avenue in Buffalo. Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Department 716-286-4711.