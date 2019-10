NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police say they are investigating an armed robbery at Frankie’s Donuts.

Police say they got the call to the restaurant on Portage Rd. around midnight Tuesday. Employees told them a man entered the store with a bag over his hand, with what they believed was a gun. The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of money, but no one was hurt.

This story is still developing, we will update you as police release more information.