Niagara Falls police investigating double shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 3700 Highland Avenue.

Police say two men were struck by gunfire around 2:50 a.m. early Saturday morning.

The victims, a 32-year-old Niagara Falls man and a second unidentified man a were taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in separate, private vehicles.

Officials say they were later transported to ECMC in serious but stable condition.

Officers found blood and over 20 shell casings on Highland Avenue. One parked vehicle that was struck at the scene had been struck by gunfire. They also say one of the vehicles that transported one of the victims to the hospital sustained multiple bullet holes.

It is unknown at this time if the two victims played any other role in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.