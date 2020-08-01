Niagara Falls Police investigating Friday morning robbery at Family Dollar

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Hyde Park Boulevard that happened on Friday morning.

According to police reports, an employee at the store told police she had been robbed by a suspect with a knife who entered the store around 8 a.m.

Police reviewed surveillance footage of the incident. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a navy blue long sleeved T-shirt, dark pants, a blue and gray Adidas hat, a red face mask, and glasses.