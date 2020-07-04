Niagara Falls Police investigating possible arson on Cleveland Avenue

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Officials in Niagara Falls are investigating whether a fire that broke out at a Cleveland Avenue residence Friday morning was an arson.

According to Niagara Falls Police report, the fire in the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue broke out before 6:22 a.m. on Friday and appeared to be contained to the roof of the front porch. There appeared to be damage to the structure and the under side of the roof.

According to Niagara Falls firefighters, the fire may have started from a bench that was set on fire on the porch.

Police reports say that the fire appears suspicious, and detectives will follow up on the case.

The owner of the residence lives in Massachusetts and wasn’t able to be contacted, police added.