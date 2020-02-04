Niagara Falls Police looking for mother who abandoned her baby at the Seneca Niagara Casino and Resort



NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Police are searching for a woman who left her 10-month-old infant in the ice room of the casino’s hotel on the morning of February 1.

She was caught on surveillance video carrying the baby in a car seat and then leaving him in the ice room. The mother then, walked away and left the building.

Niagara Falls Police said the baby was not injured, and has since been reunited with his family members.

“We do come across situations where people have left children unattended in houses and apartments, or what have you, but to actually leave the child in the ice room or basically in a room at a hotel and leave, that’s quite alarming, it’s not something that happens every day,” said Lt. John Conti Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigations Division.

The baby’s name is not being released at this time. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department 716-286-4553.