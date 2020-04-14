Niagara Falls Police looking for suspect in Pine Ave. robbery

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Police are looking for help identifying a robbery suspect.

Police say at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect walked into the DiCamillo Bakery in the 1700 block of Pine Ave., demanded cash, and motioned like he was armed with a weapon.

After leaving the building, the suspect headed south across Pine Ave. at 17th St.

According to police, the suspect was last seen walking west in the 400 block alley that connects 17th to 16th St.

Police describe the suspect as a 30-40-year-old black man, medium build, 5’10”, with short black hair and stubble on his face.

He was wearing a red homemade fabric mask with sparkles on it, a black hoodie with white stripes, and baggy jeans.

Police ask anyone who may have seen the suspect to contact 716-286-4553 or 716-286-4711.