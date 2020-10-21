Niagara Falls Police: Occupants of stolen vehicle attempted to flee police, struck another vehicle

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls are investigating after the occupants of a stolen car attempted to flee from police in the vehicle Wednesday afternoon, crashing into another vehicle before leading police on a foot chase.

According to Niagara Falls Police officer, both occupants of the stolen vehicle were taken into custody. Charges are pending against the pair, both males from Buffalo.

According to Niagara Falls Police reports, officers responded to the City Market at 18th Street and Pine Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding a stolen vehicle.

Officers located the stolen vehicle parked in the lot with the two males inside.

Officers approached the car on foot, and the stolen vehicle began ramming the police cars parked in front of it in an attempt to escape, according to police reports.

The vehicle then fled at high speed, crashing into another car at Pine Avenue and Portage Road.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered a minor injury.

The incident is still under investigation.