Niagara Falls Police Officer, brother offer boxing, self-defense classes for WNYers

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Whether you’re dreaming of becoming the next Mike Tyson or you’re just hoping to learn the ropes, the new Fight Night Boxing Club on Hyde Park Boulevard has a place for everyone.

“Kids, teenagers, grown ups, whoever wants to come give it a try,” Gabriel Gonzalez told News 4.

Gabriel, a Niagara Falls Police Officer, and his brother Michael, an executive at Roswell, opened Fight Night Boxing Club in October to share their love of the sport.

Gabriel Gonzalez started boxing when he was 15 years old.

“For me, it just started off as a work out, then it got to the technique thing I loved, how to throw the punches, how to defend, which way to move when you’re throwing a punch,” he explained. “There’s a real science to it that people don’t really grasp until you’ve done it.”

News 4’s Katie Alexander had a chance to try boxing at Fight Night Boxing Club for herself Friday morning. Watch the videos below to see our full Wake Up coverage.

Fight Night Boxing Club welcomes people of all skill levels to take boxing classes there.

“I think boxing is starting to become a sport that people are starting to become interested in as far as working out goes,” Gonzalez said. “Also learning how to punch, and how to get rid of some of that stress while you’re working out.”

The boxing classes are just the start, though.

Soon, Fight Night Boxing Club will begin offering self-defense courses, to teach community members the same skills Gabriel Gonzalez teaches at the police academy.

“In this city especially, people are put in dangerous situations, you could be put in a dangerous situation at any moment,” Gonzalez warned, “and maybe not just here, but maybe someone who’s being abused by somebody but they’ve never told anybody.”

Learning self-defense and boxing skills is empowering, and can give a major confidence boost inside the ring and out.

Fight Night also offers members access to a full suite of fitness equipment and cross-fit programs.

