Niagara Falls Police officer charged with tampering with public records following investigation into inmate death

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara Falls police officer has been charged in connection with the death of an inmate at the NFPD’s holding facility in February.

According to Niagara Falls Police reports, Erik O’Grady, 36, is charged with first degree tampering with public records (a class D felony) and seven counts of tampering with public records (class A misdemeanors).

The inmate died on Feb. 28. In April, the manner of the death was ruled to be natural causes and a complication of chronic alcoholism.

It’s alleged that O’Grady failed to perform required prisoner checks and that he made false entries into a log book in the jail, as well as made a false written report to the Niagara Falls Police Department about his actions.

He was charged on Saturday following an investigation into the incident by the Niagara Falls Police Department and the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office.

O’Grady was released with an appearance ticket for Aug. 11 in Niagara Falls City Court.

News 4 has reached out to see what O’Grady’s status with NFPD is currently.