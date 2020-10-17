Niagara Falls Police: Reckless driver caused multiple vehicle accident on Niagara Falls Boulevard

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls Police say a reckless driver caused a multiple vehicle accident on Niagara Falls Boulevard Friday that sent three people to the hospital, including the driver.

The Chrysler 200 was traveling east on Niagara Falls Boulevard around noon on Friday when it collided with a vehicle entering the roadway from a fast food restaurant.

The Chrysler then struck an SUV, causing the SUV to strike a Jeep that was stopped at Niagara Falls Boulevard and 76th waiting to make a turn.

Police say the Chrysler 200 continued to recklessly drive eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard until it struck a pole. The pole was severed at the base and was held up by wires.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 32-year-old Niagara Falls man, was taken to ECMC where he’s in stable but serious condition.

Two other people were taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Charges are pending.