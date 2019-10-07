Niagara Falls proposed budget raises taxes,cuts jobs

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–With a budget deficit of more than four million dollars, Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster says changes have to be made when it comes to the city’s finances.

Three proposed solutions Dyster has laid out are raising taxes, cutting city jobs and enforcing a garbage fee. This last solution has proven to be controversial. In this proposal, city residents would pay $218 dollars per year as part of a garbage fee.

Mayor Dyster says this is the one part of his proposed budget that could lead to financial stability, and at a recent public hearing he says there were both positive and negative reactions to this announcement.

Dyster also says he believes this budget proposal could reduce the city’s reliance on casino revenue from the seneca nation.