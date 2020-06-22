Niagara Falls resident receives NAACP service award

(WIVB) – A Niagara Falls resident and member of the Air National Guard has been selected as a recipient of the NAACP Roy Wilkins Renown Service Award 2020.

Senior Master Sgt. Venita Smith is assigned to the 107th Attack Wing. She was chosen to receive the award, which emphasizes those who serve their community and are dedicated to improving society, from across the Air Force.

“Senior Master Sgt. Smith exemplifies what a candidate for the Roy Wilkins Award should aspire to be. She is committed to helping anyone she comes in contact with, all Airmen and members of our communities. She is the Airmen’s Airman,” said Col. Gary Charlton, commander of the 107th. “Congratulations, we wish you the best of luck as you compete for the next higher-level award. Senior Master Sgt. Smith makes us all want to stand a little bit taller!”

“Winning this award, it’s not about me. It’s about showing that this is my country…the Air National Guard here in New York can be a model, especially at this wing. I was allowed to shine and be me,” Smith said. “Anything less than ownership is not an option, take care of yourself and others”.