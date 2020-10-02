Niagara Falls residents concerned with surge of gun violence

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Friday, politicians, prosecutors, and police officials will announce plans to stop the surge of gun violence in Niagara Falls.

On Tuesday, a young woman was shot and killed at 20th Street and Center Street.

Tonya Smith says the victim was her niece.

“It’s scary,” Smith told News 4. “It’s scary to me as a citizen of Niagara Falls- it’s scary for me to be outside at night because you don’t know what’s coming, you don’t know what to look for.”

Smith said she wants the police to help get guns off of the streets.

“These guns are the main focus of issue,” Smith said.

A few days ago, a 45-year-old man was shot and killed on busy Pine Avenue.

It happened across from Diamond Fashions in daylight.

Mugie Mohammed, the store manager, said there hasn’t been a shooting this close to his building in a while.

Now, he’s concerned and would like to see the neighborhood as a whole step up.

“I hope the community around here has a lot of meetings to discuss it with the neighbors and find out what’s going on,” Mohammed said.

Darren Christian lives near 1701 LaSalle Avenue, where 28-year-old Mariah Wilson died about a month ago.

Wilson was not shot, but her death, according to neighbors, was still caused by violence.

Christian says he’s concerned for his small children.

“They play in this area, and we worry about them sometimes,” he said. “You know, we can’t even let them play past dark- or we can’t even let them go around the corner without having issues or even going to the corner store.”

News 4 is told that gun violence is what law enforcement is looking into right now, and we’re expecting to hear about it more on Friday.