Niagara Falls School District says it’s unlikely school will resume by the end of the school year

NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WIVB) – Leaders with the Niagara Falls School District say there’s a slim chance classes will resume by the end of the school year. The district is instead looking ahead to September and how to keep students safe.

“We will not see the return, at least in education the way it was on March 13th ever again,” School Superintendent Mark Laurrie said.” This has fundamentally changed the way we deliver instruction and education for the long haul, I do believe.”

It’s been almost a month and a half since students attended school inside these buildings, and Laurrie says it’s going to be a while before that’s even possible.

“The issue that scares me the most is a reoccurrence or a second interruption in education.” he said. “That’s my hope that we do it right as a state and as a community and as Western New York the first time. That we squash this as best as we can so we don’t have to face a second interruption in October, November, [or] December.

To prevent that, the school district is considering dividing classrooms. This would mean that half of the students come to school one day, and then the other students the day after.

“We’re also talking about the social and emotional toll and learning that we’re gonna have to do,” Laurrie said. “We’re doing this all in the worst financial picture that we’ve seen in years and years so it’s a really difficult proposition we’re up against. We’re up for it but there are so many factors to consider.”

The District is also concerned students will lose progress because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Regression has always been a concern for us, especially even in the 11 weeks of summer, we know that if we don’t do some type of summer program in a normal year there’s regression,” he said.

There are plans in the works to address that.

“We’re looking to have some plans of virtual online summer school, in a few areas and a few classes of high need,” Laurrie said. “I don’t know if we can do that for everyone who needs summer school. My hope is that we’re able to return in September in some fashion.”

The Niagara Falls School District is not the only district in the area facing these challenges. Buffalo Public School Officials say they are working on a reopening strategy, virtual summer school and spending several months of the next school year virtually.