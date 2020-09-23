Niagara Falls school district to set up call center to help parents and students with remote learning

NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WIVB) – Parents and students within the Niagara Falls Central School District are still adjusting to remote learning, and the district is setting up a call center to help out.

“We’re learning this as we go, but we’re anticipating what could and could not be a challenge for us,” said school district superintendent Mark Laurrie.

Lately remote learning for parents and students has been a challenge.

“Has it been slow? Yes,” Laurrie said. “I think that the small steps will lead to a greater sprint in terms of what we can teach, How we can teach and the amount of information we can provide very soon.”

The district is opening up a call center, or help desk for parents to reach out with remote learning or technology questions.

“A parent or student who’s having trouble with their device, either the hardware part of it or the software part of it can call a number and be a virtual help desk over the phone,” he said.

Four people will be operating the help desk from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Who would’ve thought that the district would ever have to support a 4 hour nightly call in center,” Laurrie said. “I don’t think that was anticipated. It’s the only way to do it.”

The School district will release more details on this new initiative, including what number parents and students can call, on Thursday.