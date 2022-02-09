Niagara Falls State Park attendance rose by 3 million visitors in 2021 from previous year

(WIVB) – New York’s state parks – including state parks in Western New York – saw another record year for attendance in 2021, a press release from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said Tuesday.

Attendance to the state’s parks, historic sites, campgrounds, and trails has been climbing since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, there were a record-setting 78.4 million visits statewide, up more than 427,000 from 2020.

Niagara Falls State Park saw more than nine million visitors in 2021, three million more than the park saw in 2020. That’s due to international border tourism being stopped due to COVID-19 protocols in 2020, the release adds.

State parks in Western New York had an overall increase in attendance of 43 percent from 2020 to 2021.

Joseph Davis State Park is Lewiston had a 189 percent increase over the previous year, and Woodlawn Beach State Park had an increase of 96 percent.

According to the press release, attendance in New York State parks has been steadily climbing for decades, rising 41 percent since 2008.